Wyoming governor: There will be no mask order

Wyoming governor: There will be no mask order

CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says there will be no statewide mask order despite record-high reported cases of the coronavirus.

Gordon’s remarks Tuesday follow a two-week extension of public health orders that prohibit most gatherings of over 250 people.

Neighboring Montana and Colorado have instituted statewide mask-wearing orders amid a summertime surge in the virus.

Wyoming stays with Idaho, Nebraska and South Dakota by continuing to rely on people to wear masks on their own.

Wyoming recorded 64 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, the most on any day since the pandemic began.