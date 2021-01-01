CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon took action on 32 bills on Monday, April 5. The Governor signed the following bills into law today:

Bill # Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0115 HEA0048 Big or trophy game animal-minimum hunting age.

HB0144 HEA0049 Electric vehicle fee updates.

HB0133 HEA0050 Online sports wagering.

HB0112 HEA0051 Pioneer trapper license.

HB0101 HEA0052 Elk feedground closings-requirements.

HB0085 HEA0053 Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

HB0068 HEA0054 Wyoming Statutory Foundation Act-amendments.

HB0010 HEA0055 COVID-19 large business relief program.

HB0038 HEA0056 Community behavioral health-priority populations.

HB0073 HEA0057 Birth certificates-gestational agreements.

HB0095 HEA0058 Game road kill.

HB0102 HEA0059 Wyoming Preference Act of 1971-amendments.

HB0041 HEA0060 Intrastate crowdfunding exemption-amendments.

HB0043 HEA0061 Digital assets-amendments.

HB0179 HEA0062 Optional municipal tax-election.

HB0195 HEA0063 Wyoming medical review panel-repeal.

HB0197 HEA0064 Connect Wyoming program-federal funding.

HB0198 HEA0065 University water system.

SF0117 SEA0033 Speech and hearing specialist licensing amendments

SF0148 SEA0034 Requirements relating to depositors-amendments.

SF0047 SEA0036 Clinical laboratory regulation.

SF0044 SEA0037 Solid waste cease and transfer program funding.

SF0033 SEA0038 Physician assistants amendments.

SF0013 SEA0039 Abandoned vehicles-towing service liens and titles.

SF0155 SEA0040 Limiting firearm seizure and regulation during emergencies.

SF0120 SEA0041 Investment of state non-permanent funds.

SF0115 SEA0042 Education-pupil teacher contact time.

SF0109 SEA0043 Board of dental examiners-amendments.

SF0056 SEA0044 Wyoming gaming commission-modifications and corrections.

SF0052 SEA0045 Insurance-mental health and substance use parity.

SF0089 SEA0046 Public utility safety lights.

The Governor allowed the following bill to go into law without his signature.

SF0050 SEA0035 COVID-19 business relief programs agriculture.

A letter explaining the Governor’s action on SF 50 can be found here.

The Governor also sent the Speaker of the House a letter on HB0198/SEA 0065 University Water System. which can be found here.