CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor continues to have mild symptoms of COVID-19 five days after testing positive for the virus. Gov. Mark Gordon continues to work in isolation.

Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman said Monday that Gordon’s wife, Jennie Gordon, has tested negative for the coronavirus and is isolating separately from the governor.

Two staff members in the governor’s office have tested positive. All other close, recent contacts of Gordon’s have tested negative.

Gordon first showed symptoms Nov. 22 and immediately took an at-home test. The at-home test and another at a medical clinic came back positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.

State officials say it’s unclear where Gordon contracted the virus.