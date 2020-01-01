CHEYENNE, WYO. – Governor Mark Gordon signed 20 bills into law on Tuesday, February 9. He has now taken action on all legislation passed by the Wyoming Legislature during the eight-day virtual session.

The Governor signed the following bills into law Tuesday:

Bill No. Enrolled Act # Bill Title

HB0008 HEA0006 Consumer credit amendments

HB0018 HEA0007 Military training memorials

HB0025 HEA0008 Tribal vehicle registration exemption implementation

HB0035 HEA0009 Theft statute-amendment

HB0045 HEA0010 Changes to water right – notice requirements for hearing

HB0030 HEA0013 Public utility assessment

HB0009 HEA0015 Short time compensation program

HB0027 HEA0016 Business code revisions

HB0013 HEA0017 Alcoholic beverage regulation

HB0015 HEA0018 Department of transportation communication facilities

HJ0001 HEJR0001 Traumatic brain injury and post traumatic stress treatments

SF0057 SEA0005 School finance-dates for fund transfers

SF0014 SEA0007 Credit for reinsurance

SF0032 SEA0008 Water permit notice requirements

SF0060 SEA0009 Monthly ad valorem tax revisions-2

SF0029 SEA0010 Revised uniform law on notarial acts

SF0054 SEA0011 Statewide health information exchange-codification

SF0026 SEA0012 Animal abuse statutes reorganization and update

SF0018 SEA0013 Universal occupational licensure

SF0053 SEA0014 Ground ambulance service provider assessment act