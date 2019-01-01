CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says testing ability and statistics rather than a schedule will determine when places ordered closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus will be allowed to reopen.

Gordon has prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people and ordered the closure of schools and many types of businesses through April 30. Gordon hasn’t said whether he would extend that date or when on the calendar he might begin lifting restrictions.

Gordon says his decision about reopening won’t be “date-driven” so much as “data-driven.”

He says Wyoming still doesn’t have enough capacity to test for coronavirus to meet that goal.