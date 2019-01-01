CHEYENNE, Wyo. | EVANSTON, Wyo. — Wyoming officials are recommending that schools close down through at least April 3 to head off the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Mark Gordon and schools superintendent Jillan Balow said in a statement Sunday that local superintendents and school boards will make the final decision on school closures, and school boards will decide whether school district staff must report to work.

Statewide, Laramie, Fremont, Teton and Natrona and other counties have already announced closures.

Locally, all UCSD #1 and UCSD #4 schools have closed as of today, Monday, March 16th. UCSD #1 schools will remain closed through at least Friday, April 3rd. UCSD #4 schools will remain closed through at least Sunday, April 5th.

The UCSD #1 will be sending out information on the method for coordinating meals for students receiving free/reduced lunch services. The district will also continue to evaluate transitioning to remote/online learning, but no decisions have been made at this time.