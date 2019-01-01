CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says state agencies must immediately cut spending and prepare for even deeper cuts because of an unprecedented hit to revenue.

Wyoming faces a revenue drop of up to $1.5 billion over the next two years because of coronavirus-related issues.

They include less business activity, an ever-weaker outlook for coal amid less electricity use, and low oil prices because of reduced demand and countries fighting over prices.

Gordon already has told state agencies to freeze hiring and not proceed with large contracts.

Gordon says they should prepare for a 20% cut amid a sharp decline in revenue.