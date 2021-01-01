CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s governor is rejecting a call by President Joe Biden for states to reimpose mask orders in response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Mark Gordon on March 16 lifted a statewide mask mandate that had been in effect since December. Several other Republican governors have done the same.

Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the governor has no plans to reimpose Wyoming’s mandate.

COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise but cases in Wyoming have fallen off sharply since December. They’re down to the level last September — about 50 new cases per day, down from a peak of over 600.