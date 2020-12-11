CHEYENNE, WYO. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says the state’s first new public-health orders since last spring to limit the spread of the coronavirus are coming soon. Gordon declined to go into specifics at a news conference Friday.

Gordon says state officials will be meeting with local business leaders in the days ahead to discuss the best approach.

Gordon says many people in Wyoming are being “knuckleheads” by not taking steps on their own to prevent spreading the virus. Wyoming now ranks behind only the Dakotas for new coronavirus cases per 1,000 people.

Wyoming hospitals report almost 200 people hospitalized with COVID-19, quadruple the number a month ago.