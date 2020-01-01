CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming’s Republican governor says he disagrees with a state Republican Party resolution calling on him to rescind a state of emergency in place since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Mark Gordon calls the recent Wyoming State Republican Central Committee resolution a “very unfortunate choice.”

Gordon tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the state of emergency makes it easier for hospitals to get resources to deal with the virus. Gordon’s comments came a day after Wyoming reported a record 247 coronavirus hospitalizations and as he himself was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle