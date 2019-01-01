CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon told protesters in Cheyenne he doesn’t know when the state will get back to normal but he’s talking with state officials about how to reopen businesses.

Gordon came out of the Capitol to engage with the protesters Monday on the one-month mark after his orders to close schools and businesses to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The 100 or so protesters carried signs reading “Don’t Flatten the Economy” and “Defend Liberty.” Protesters said they were turning out in support of local businesses and demanded to know what businesses and jobs Gordon thought were essential.