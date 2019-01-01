CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he believes climate change is a man-made problem, but that addressing it doesn’t have to come at the expense of fossil fuels.

Gordon spoke Friday at the Wyoming Press Association banquet in Casper.

He argued Wyoming could be ground zero at coming up with a solution for climate change He notes the University of Wyoming is researching carbon capture technologies and has received grants to study the feasibility of carbon sequestration and different ways of burning coal.

Wyoming is the nation’s top coal-producing state.