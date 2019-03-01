CHEYENNE, Wyo. | WGFD – Wyoming Governor, Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Greg Johnson of Cheyenne as the 2020 winner of the Wyoming Governor’s Wild Bison raffle. For the second year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation.

“I send my congratulations and well-wishes for a successful hunt to Greg,” Governor Gordon said. “Thank you to all who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $10,250. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife.