CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a 10-person advisory committee, including two current lawmakers, tasked with re-imagining the state’s K-12 education system.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education committee will gather input from residents on what they want the education system to include.

Gordon, a Republican, said none of the members represent specific education-focused interest groups.

Gordon said he first mentioned the initiative last month after the state Legislature adjourned its regular session without resolving a $300 million deficit in education funding.

The committee is scheduled to meet in June. It is unclear how the group’s work will be used.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune