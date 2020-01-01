CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Gordon made the announcement Wednesday, saying he had only minor symptoms and plans to continue working remotely.

The governor’s office at the Wyoming State Capitol was closed on Tuesday for a deep cleaning after another office employee tested positive for the respiratory virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people with COVID-19 isolate themselves for 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

Less than two weeks ago, Gordon said Wyoming residents needed to be more responsible about preventing the spread of COVID-19 and that he was considering additional public health orders.