CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Republicans taking part in the state’s first virtual party convention have demanded a new vote for what some perceive as an illegitimate election within their own ranks.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported incumbent National Committeeman Corey Steinmetz was reelected over challenger Sam Galeotos during the convention Saturday. Harriet Hageman defeated former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Cubin in the race for national committeewoman.

Dozens of delegates at the convention were quick to cast doubt on the final tally. Some say their votes were not counted, while others say they improperly received ballots or never received ballots at all.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune