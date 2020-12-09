Wyoming Game and Fish Department considering building employee homes in Jackson Hole

Wyoming Game and Fish Department considering building employee homes in Jackson Hole

JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has said it is considering adding up to 16 residences to help its staff afford housing in Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the agency has contracted with Plan One Architects to design a development near South Park Wildlife Habitat Management Area.

Officials say the development is in early design and approval stages and would be built in two stages.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has not yet committed funding to the proposed housing project.

No action has been taken on the project yet.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide