JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — A commissioner of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been removed from his post.

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon’s office said in a statement that Mike Schmid had “unfortunately exhibited a pattern of actions and statements that undermined the decisions and effectiveness of the board.”

Schmid had attended a Donald Trump rally in Washington, D.C., shortly before the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, though Gordon said that was not the reason Schmid was dismissed.

Schmid said in a Facebook post Monday that he was removed from his post by the governor due to his “outspoken thoughts.”

_____

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide