CHEYENNE, WYO. – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently expanded their Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Goshen County. The new acquisition perpetually conserves 342 acres south of Yoder and nearly half the water rights associated with Bump Sullivan Reservoir, which supplies water to the property. Wildlife will be the main benefactor of the expansion, with more water available to irrigate for important habitat and food plots.

The acquisition is thanks to the generous support of Ducks Unlimited, North American Wetlands Conservation Act, 2Shot Goose Hunt and Pheasants Forever in addition to the public. Ducks Unlimited purchased the property through grant funds and donated it to Game and Fish, including the water rights.

“Securing water rights for wildlife has innumerable benefits, but we will see the immediate impact with the ability to irrigate the land for turkeys, pheasants, ducks, geese and deer,” said Ray Bredehoft, Game and Fish habitat and access branch chief. “I want to thank our partners who made this investment for wildlife.”

Martin Grenier, Ducks Unlimited manager of conservation programs in Colorado and Wyoming, said this was a crucial conservation project for migratory birds.

“Conserving this property was essential in securing water for Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area and hundreds of thousands of migratory birds that depend on these wetlands. This project represents a rare opportunity to enhance one of the most important public access areas for waterfowl hunting in southeast Wyoming,” Grenier said. “Through this partnership Duck Unlimited was able to acquire this property and then donate it to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to ensure the reservoir and water resources will be managed for the benefit of wildlife and people in perpetuity.”

The new parcel is currently open to the public, named for access as Goshen Walk-In Area 23. Waterfowl hunting will be allowed this spring. Jerry Cowles, Laramie Region habitat and access supervisor, says there will be opportunities for hunters and anglers.

“Bump Sillivan is already a great warm water fishery and place to hunt,” Cowles said. “Now, it’s going to offer even better bird and waterfowl hunting as well as fishing in the southeast thanks to the ability to sustain desirable water levels.”

Further, recreationalists will be able to use the expanded Springer property for access to 160 acres of Wyoming State land, which means more public land access in the region.

With the habitat primed for improvements, Game and Fish looks forward to the property being an outdoor classroom space for local schools to explore and learn about Wyoming’s wildlife.

“This land will be a great location for students and teachers to visit to view, study and experience the wildlife, wetlands, fish, plants and even pollinators.”

Rules and maps are available on the Game and Fish website as well as onsite in the parking area.