CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following local Mobile Pantries to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on my the COVID-19 event.

Rock Springs 1pm-3pm, Sat. 8/22/20 at 3320 Yellowstone Rd.

Evanston 1pm-3pm, Sat. 8/29/20 at 101 Commerce Dr.

Aspen Park TBA, Fri. 8/28/20 at TBA

Many of our neighbors are still unemployed or have lost a significant portion of their wages. WFBR is committed to serving all Wyomingites in need, despite the isolation and the remote locations. Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ network and her 175 partners are here to help! We are doing everything we can to ensure all our citizens have access to the most basic of needs … food.

Dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners, and the public safe, WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.

Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce, and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)

“When picking up food at our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries, please have space in your vehicle cleared before you arrive. We need enough room for at least one week’s worth of food for a family of four.” added Samantha Maxfield, Program Representative for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies,

Dates, times, or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area.

Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf

Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution, and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 307-232-4020.