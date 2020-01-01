CASPER, WYO. (AP) — A report made public by the U.S. Department of Agriculture said most rivers in Wyoming will be at below-average levels this spring.

KTWO-AM reported that the report released Monday estimated that the North Platte River, which runs through Casper, will be at less than half of its average where it enters the Nebraska Panhandle.

USDA Hydrologist Jim Fahey said spring runoff values will be about 80% for Wyoming, while the Yellowstone and Shoshone rivers are estimated to be closer to 100%.

He also said the state started the new year with dry soil conditions, hindering initial runoff projections.

Source: KTWO-TV