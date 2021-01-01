JACKSON, WYO. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Highway Patrol have received $100,000 through a federal grant that will help launch a statewide program that would use drones to assist with investigations.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Wednesday that Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Erik Jorgensen secured grant funding and has been working with the transportation department and the University of Wyoming to put the drones in action.

Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Brackin said there are endless options where drones can be used, including crash reconstruction, avalanche safety and bridge or other infrastructure inspections.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide