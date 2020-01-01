RAWLINS, WYO. (AP) — A Wyoming doctor has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally prescribing prescription pain pills and other controlled substances to his patients, including minors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 66-year-old David Cesko of Rawlins will also have to be under supervision for six years under the sentence handed down by Chief Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on Monday.

Cesko pleaded guilty in February to 20 counts, acknowledging that he unlawfully prescribed codeine cough syrup and opiates to minor, female patients, and on several occasions that he unlawfully prescribed opiates to a pregnant minor.