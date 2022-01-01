CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A southeastern Wyoming sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne, Wyoming. Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says the officers were responding to a residence to serve a warrant Monday night when shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect. The injured deputy was treated at the hospital and released on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect died at the scene. The sheriff’s office has not said why they were serving the warrant and have not released the names of the man who died or the deputies involved. This is the third fatal shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Laramie County this year

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, KTWO-AM, AP