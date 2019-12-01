CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming regulators have voted to deny a renewable energy company a lease to build a wind farm on state land.

The decision on Thursday by the State Land Board came after citizens expressed concern that the development would ruin scenic views in the area.

The Texas-based renewable energy developer ConnectGen had applied to lease 7.5 square miles of state land to construct part of its 500 megawatt Rail Tie wind project.

Amanda MacDonald, the project manager of the wind farm, says the state would have received $480,000 a year for leasing the land to the company.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune