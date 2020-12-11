Wyoming denies most of restitution sought for sheep deaths

SAVERY, WYO. (AP) — Wyoming officials have denied most of a damage claim submitted by ranchers who say black bears killed an estimated 145 lambs and ewes last spring.

Ladder Livestock Co. in south-central Wyoming sought almost $29,000 in restitution. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently awarded the ranch about $1,400.

The Billings Gazette reports Wyoming compensates people for livestock losses caused by trophy game animals including black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and wolves.

Investigators determined one or more bears killed two ewes and an estimated six lambs but couldn’t verify that bears killed the dozens of other lambs and ewes lost.

Source: The Billings (Mont.) Gazette