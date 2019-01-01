CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming Democrats say they will tally presidential caucus ballots Saturday and release the results Sunday. The process was postponed two weeks and scaled back to just mail-in voting because of the coronavirus.

The state Democratic Party for the first time will use ranked-choice voting to allocate delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August.

Party officials worried a stay-at-home order would impede the vote, so they made the vote mail-in only and postponed tabulation to help ensure full participation.

The ballots are due Friday and will be driven to Denver for tabulation on Saturday.