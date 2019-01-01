CHEYENNE, Wyo. | By MEAD GRUVER (KUWR-FM) — The Wyoming Democratic Party is postponing its presidential selection vote count by three weeks and will accept mail-in ballots only to avoid disruptions from potential coronavirus restrictions.

State party spokeswoman Nina Hebert said Monday participants might not be able to drop off ballots if Wyoming enacts a stay-at-home order like one announced Monday for Denver.

Party officials previously canceled in-person caucusing set for April 4. Now they are canceling drop-off voting.

Voters must already be registered as a Wyoming Democrat to get a mail-in ballot now. Ballots must be received the party by April 17 and will be tabulated on or about April 25.

Source: KUWR-FM, AP, Wyoming Tribune Eagle