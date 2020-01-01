CHEYENNE, WYO. – Wyoming drivers literally stepped up to the plate in 2020 for wildlife and roadways safety, meeting the Governor’s ambitious challenge to purchase 2,020 Wyoming Conservation License Plates. More than $300,000 was generated over the last year to invest in projects that improve Wyoming’s roadways and reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife.

“Thank you to the thousands of people, businesses and organizations who purchased the Wyoming Conservation License Plate and helped fulfill this challenge,” Gordon said. “We share the roads in Wyoming with our abundant wildlife, and the funds generated from the sales of the plate serves as a basis for projects that can prevent crashes with over 6,000 big game annually.”

The Governor extended his appreciation to the 44 Wyoming businesses that supported the challenge by offering special discounts to drivers with license plates or outfitted their fleets with the Conservation License Plates as well as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Muley Fanatic Foundation, Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, The Nature Conservancy and The WYldlife Fund for their efforts to promote the challenge.

“Many businesses and organizations took the extra step to outfit their vehicle fleets with this plate and show their dedication to this cause, and I am very appreciative of those efforts as well,” Gordon said.

The Wyoming Conservation License plate is a permanent specialty plate option for drivers and is available for $180 with an annual $50 retention fee, in addition to regular registration fees. The funds, along with other donations, will be used to support Wildlife Crossing initiative projects throughout the state. Planning and research for these projects are led by Game and Fish and WYDOT. Currently, there is a list of 240 projects throughout the state that will improve roadway safety.