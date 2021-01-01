CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The first woman has graduated from a commercial trucking program at a Wyoming community college. Justin Smith tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she began the program at Laramie County Community College in hope of landing a self-sustaining job that would allow her to spend more time with her two daughters. Smith was among the first students in the community college’s driving program, which was created after Gov. Mark Gordon approached LCCC President Joe Schaffer in the wake of the workforce shortage. The first class was offered in March of this year. Smith was one of 10 students who completed the program in June. The training included time on a truck-driving simulator and time in the field. Although qualifying for a commercial driver’s license does not require an individual to go through training courses with a college, it does offer students a unique opportunity to learn more than just how to handle the steering wheel. She now has her own semi truck and runs a business.