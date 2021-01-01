CHEYENNE, WYO. (AP) — The University of Wyoming and Laramie County Community College say they won’t require students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccines before returning to campus next school year.

The Casper Star-Tribune has reported that federal statistical models show that Wyoming is home to the most vaccine-hesitant counties in the country.

Community college administrators told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that they’re working to provide students and employees with resources to make informed decisions about whether to get the vaccine.

The university has given employees incentives to get vaccinated, such as electronics and football tickets. Both schools plan to reopen next fall to mostly in-person learning.

Source: Wyoming Tribune Eagle