SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming community colleges plan to cut nearly all athletics in response to a funding crisis.

Northern Wyoming Community College District trustees plan to consider a budget July 1 with an almost $4 million cut that includes $2.8 million in cuts to athletics at Sheridan and Gillette colleges.

The Sheridan Press reports college officials also plan to cut two academic programs, culinary arts and hospitality management, and spending on campus police.

College officials cited the coronavirus pandemic and expected steep cuts to state funding for colleges in announcing the cuts Thursday.

Wyoming faces sharply reduced state revenue from fossil-fuel extraction and tourism.

Source: The Sheridan (Wyo.) Press