SWEETWATER COUNTY – Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, announced on Wednesday, the arrest of an Iowa man in connection with a homicide that occurred in Sweetwater County in 1992.

Clark Perry Baldwin, 59, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a joint operation involving detectives and agents from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the State of Tennessee’s 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Baldwin was taken into custody at his residence in Waterloo without incident.

On March 1, 1992, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the homicide of an unidentified female whose body was found near the Bitter Creek rest area along Interstate 80 approximately 40 miles east of Rock Springs.

According to Lieutenant Joe Tomich, “Through the course of the original investigation, our detectives went to great lengths to identify the victim, hoping that would lead them to her killer.”

“In the days following the discovery of her body, our investigators generated dozens of leads from all across the country. They even went so far as to locate a tattoo parlor in Arizona where the victim was believed to have received a unique rose tattoo,” Tomich continued.

“Unfortunately, after exhausting all available technology, our investigators ultimately could not identify the victim, who became known to those involved with the case as ‘Bitter Creek Betty’”.

The victim has since been entered in the national missing persons database – a tool which helped in 2016 to solve another Sweetwater County cold case homicide – but to date, no positive identification of the woman has been made.

In 2007, sheriff’s detectives, with the help of the Wyoming State Crime Lab, developed a DNA profile for a possible suspect from the evidence collected in 1992. A few years later, DNA evidence from the April 1992 homicide in Sheridan County determined that the Sweetwater County and Sheridan County victims were likely killed by the same person.

In 2012, sheriff’s detectives reached out to the Wyoming DCI’s newly formed cold case team due to a lack of new leads and the likelihood that the two women on opposite ends of the state were killed by the same individual. Since then, investigators have continued to work together in identifying new technologies that might assist them in both cases.

In 2019, sheriff’s detectives and DCI special agents learned of new DNA evidence that linked the two Wyoming homicide victims to a third victim – a pregnant woman in Tennessee who was killed in 1991.

Tomich said, “Armed with the evidence collected from each of these three homicide cases, and thanks to the advent of modern and emerging technologies in forensic analysis, we were able to work together and make use of new techniques in forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis, which ultimately helped us to positively identify the suspect in each of the three separate homicide cases in April of this year.”

Baldwin is currently charged with four total counts of first degree murder – two counts in Tennessee for the woman and her unborn child and two counts in Wyoming for the Sheridan County and Sweetwater County victims.

He remains in custody in Iowa awaiting extradition proceedings.

When asked about the case, Sheriff John Grossnickle said, “This is an incredible example of amazing detective and forensic work involving multiple agencies and representing many jurisdictions all coming together in a very complex investigation. It is humbling and comes with great pride to see this kind of cooperation. Thank you, and great job to everyone involved.”

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in accordance with law.