Wyoming coal mine lets another 101 go amid less power use

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A coal company has furloughed or laid off 101 workers at a Wyoming mine, citing reduced energy use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Navajo Transitional Energy Co. furloughed 93 hourly employees and eight salaried staff Thursday at the Antelope mine.

The Navajo Nation company said in a statement the furloughs and layoffs are necessary despite temporary pay reductions and other attempts to preserve jobs.

The Gillette News Record reports the job losses are on top of 130 NTEC workers laid off in April — 73 from the Spring Creek mine in southern Montana and 57 at Antelope in northeastern Wyoming.

