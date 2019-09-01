CASPER, Wyo. | By DAVIS POTTER (AP, Casper Star-Tribune) — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has a seat at the table as the NCAA considers how to carry on with football season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bohl says there’s been “a lot of different ideas” but so far not many hard and fast decisions.

Bohl is a member of the Division I Football Competition Committee and serves on the American Football Coaches Association Board of Trustees.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports NCAA officials want to keep the schedule as normal as possible but contingency plans include eliminating non-conference games and moving the season to the spring.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune