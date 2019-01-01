CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A city council in Wyoming has decided for a second time not to punish people who violate state health orders intended to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The Casper City Council rejected the proposal Tuesday after a similar vote last week.

One concern is where to jail violators. Sheriff Gus Holbrook has asked officers to avoid bringing people suspected of coronavirus exposure to jail to avoid spreading the virus within the jail.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports city staff will instead look for a way to house people suspected of violating health orders. At least six people have died of the coronavirus in Wyoming.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune