CHEYENNE, WY – The Wyoming State Canvassing Board certified the primary election results on Wednesday morning, August 26th, making the 2020 Primary Election results official.

The State Canvassing Board examined the results of state-level races across Wyoming and certified winning candidates to be placed on the 2020 General Election Ballot. The State Canvassing Board is comprised of: Governor Mark Gordon; Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair); State Auditor Kristi Racines; and State Treasurer Curt Meier. Several partisan and Independent legislative candidates were also certified by the Board to appear on the general election ballot.

“The 2020 Election was remarkable in many ways, but this election had the highest turnout for a primary in a presidential election year ever, and that is truly notable. I have my staff and every county clerk across Wyoming to thank for a record breaking turnout, and for the safety and security of our voting process. We made polling places safe and worked hard to inform voters about the security and safety of Wyoming’s voting process. Voters listened and proved that even when times are tough – perhaps especially when times are tough – Wyoming votes. We look forward to seeing these certified candidates on the General Election Ballot on November 3rd,” said Secretary of State Edward Buchanan.

140,042 ballots were cast in the 2020 Wyoming Primary Election. The last primary election that surpassed this number was the 1994 Midterm Election. 62 percent of ballots, or 86,441 votes, were cast at the polls on election day or by in-person absentee, the rest were cast absentee by mail.

“The roll out of new election equipment across Wyoming and in every county was smooth and a great success for voters. Wyoming voters were clearly not deterred by COVID-19 and turned out to cast their ballots using Wyoming’s election system which is safe and secure from end-to-end. Absentee voting begins for the general [election] on September 18th, and we hope to see turnout just as strong as the primary,” said State Election Director Kai Schon.