CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Public Defender’s office faces staffing losses that could severely effect its service to residents because of a 10% budget cut.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported state budget cuts eliminated about $3 million for the office that provides defense attorneys for court cases.

State Public Defender Diane Lozano told the Legislature last year that her office was overburdened by heavy caseloads and struggled to retain attorneys.

A field office in Newcastle will lose its attorney and legal assistant, while all public defenders for residents of northeast Wyoming will subsequently come from the Campbell County office in Gillette.

