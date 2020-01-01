JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A youth book club in Wyoming has buried a time capsule to capture a sense of what life is like during the coronavirus pandemic.

The book club has been meeting virtually every month since March. The youngsters met for the first time in person on Oct. 26.

The girls ages 9 to 13 filled a plastic box with photos, a toilet paper roll, hand santizer, letters to their future selves and other items.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports they buried the box at a St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jackson.

Some book club members think wearing masks will be normal in five years.

____

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide