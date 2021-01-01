CASPER, WYO. (AP) — Police in Casper made almost 400 traffic stops over 14 hours in a federally funded effort to crack down on marijuana.

The operation March 29-30 in Casper deployed 30 officers each day to city streets, resulting in 389 stops for suspected traffic violations. Police gave motorists 269 warnings and 115 tickets.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports officers also made 23 arrests, including 13 for drugs. Police seized 1 pound of marijuana from one vehicle and 2.4 ounces of marijuana from other vehicles.

Police also seized 2.4 ounces of methamphetamine and 1 gram of cocaine in the operation funded through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune