CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that teachers will be able to be tested for COVID-19 under a new state program as they prepare to return to classrooms statewide.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the program will function similarly to the testing plan implemented in May for long-term care facilities.

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist described that program as a “proactive” measure meant to find cases before sparking another coronavirus outbreak.

Gordon said Wednesday that some teachers will be tested at regular intervals. School districts will have the option of deciding whether to participate.

Additional details are still being worked out.

