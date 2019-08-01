CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming health officials expect to have ample capacity to keep testing for the new coronavirus after a woman from northwestern Sheridan County became the state’s first person to test positive.

Wyoming Department of Health officials said Thursday that the woman traveled outside of the state in the U.S. recently. Health officials are investigating who may have had close contact with her.

Sixteen others in Wyoming have tested negative for the virus causing the COVID-19 disease.

Also Thursday, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced it has canceled this weekend’s Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments and the state’s speech and debate and tournament.