CHEYENNE, WYO. | By MEAD GRUVER (AP) — Wyoming now ranks among the worst states for spread of the coronavirus as its residents grow weary of measures to protect themselves and state officials refrain from reimposing public-health orders to try to force compliance.

Figures from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Wyoming ranks among the top five states for new infections per capita.

The Wyoming Department of Health says almost 3,300 people in Wyoming had tested positive as of Tuesday for the virus and have not yet recovered, up from about 500 in July.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by seven in the past week to 77.