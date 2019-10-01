WYOMING – The Wyoming Air National Guard will be conducting an aerial salute to the state’s health care professionals who are on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15th. They will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, beginning in Wheatland at 9:15 a.m. and culminating at around 3:15 p.m. in Cheyenne. You can catch a glimpse of the flyover in Evanston at around 1:15 p.m.
Here is the complete schedule:
Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland – 9:15
Community Hospital, Torrington – 9:25
Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk – 9:35
Weston County Health Services, Newcastle -9:55
Crook County Hospital, Sundance – 10:05
Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette – 10:20
Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo – 10:30
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan – 10:40
Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan – 10:40
Washakie Medical Center, Worland, – 10:55
South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin – 11:05
North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell – 11:10
Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell – 11:20
Cody Regional Health, Cody – 11:25
Hot Springs county Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis – 11:45
SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton – 11:55
SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander – 12:00
SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale – 12:15
SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton – 12:20
St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson – 12:35
Star Valley Health, Afton – 12:50
South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer – 1:05
Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston – 1:15
Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston – 1:15
Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs – 1:35
Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs – 1:35
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins – 2:00
Wyoming Medical Center, Casper – 2:25
Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper – 2:25
Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper – 2:25
Summit Medical Center, Casper – 2:25
Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas – 2:35
Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie – 3:00
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne – 3:15
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – 3:15