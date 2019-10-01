WYOMING – The Wyoming Air National Guard will be conducting an aerial salute to the state’s health care professionals who are on the frontlines in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, May 15th. They will present a two-ship C-130 flyover across the skies of each hospital around the state, beginning in Wheatland at 9:15 a.m. and culminating at around 3:15 p.m. in Cheyenne. You can catch a glimpse of the flyover in Evanston at around 1:15 p.m.

Here is the complete schedule:

Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland – 9:15

Community Hospital, Torrington – 9:25

Niobrara Health and Life Center, Lusk – 9:35

Weston County Health Services, Newcastle -9:55

Crook County Hospital, Sundance – 10:05

Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Gillette – 10:20

Johnson County Healthcare Center, Buffalo – 10:30

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan – 10:40

Sheridan VA Health Care System, Sheridan – 10:40

Washakie Medical Center, Worland, – 10:55

South Big Horn County Hospital, Basin – 11:05

North Big Horn Hospital, Lovell – 11:10

Powell Vally Healthcare, Powell – 11:20

Cody Regional Health, Cody – 11:25

Hot Springs county Memorial Hospital, Thermopolis – 11:45

SageWest Health Care-Riverton, Riverton – 11:55

SageWest Health Care-Lander, Lander – 12:00

SCRHD Pinedale, Pindale – 12:15

SCRHD, Marbleton, Marbleton – 12:20

St. Johns Medical Center, Jackson – 12:35

Star Valley Health, Afton – 12:50

South Lincoln Medical Center, Kemmerer – 1:05

Wyoming State Hospital, Evanston – 1:15

Evanston Regional Hospital, Evanston – 1:15

Aspen Mountain Medical Center, Rock Springs – 1:35

Memorial Hospital Sweetwater County, Rock Springs – 1:35

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, Rawlins – 2:00

Wyoming Medical Center, Casper – 2:25

Wyoming Behavioral Institute, Casper – 2:25

Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation Hospital, Casper – 2:25

Summit Medical Center, Casper – 2:25

Memorial Hospital Converse County, Douglas – 2:35

Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Laramie – 3:00

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Cheyenne – 3:15

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – 3:15