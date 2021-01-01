KELLY, WYO. | By TIMOTHY J. WOODS (AP) — There’s a new newspaper serving the western Wyoming town of Kelly. It’s called “Kelly Out Loud!” and it has one employee, 11-year-old Charlie von Maur-Newcomb.

Charlie covers everything from local news to world news about how China has “upped its game on lunar exploration.”

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Charlie’s newspaper is available digitally to subscribers and physical copies can be picked up at the Kelly post office.

Charlie says he enjoys both taking photos and writing for the newspaper. Charlie’s mom, Allison von Maur, says it’s exciting as a parent for a child to be self-motivated for anything.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide