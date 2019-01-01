EVANSTON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be addressing some congestion issues at the Interstate 80 eastbound off-ramp onto Front Street in Evanston. Preliminary investigation by WYDOT showed an issue with summer weekend/holiday traffic backing up onto the interstate, especially recreational trailers and motorhomes, trying to turn left off the off-ramp.

WYDOT will be deploying portable signals as a temporary solution to observe traffic operations and safety. The traffic team will be placing three portable traffic signals on each leg of traffic at the on-ramp. Signal wait times can be adjusted to prevent queuing on the off-ramp.

The signals are currently on flash, but will begin normal operation this Wednesday, Sept. 2 and will carry throughout the holiday weekend. WYDOT technicians will be on call to make any necessary adjustments as the weekend progresses. The signals will be removed on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

“This being a holiday weekend, we thought this would be an ideal situation to deploy this demonstration project. We can use the information and data we collect from this weekend and use it to help decide what to do in the future from here,” WYDOT District Traffic Engineer Darin Kaufman said.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.