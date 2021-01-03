CHEYENNE, WY – Last week, Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan enlisted the assistance of Senators Barrasso and Lummis to oppose Democrats’ continued attempts to federalize our elections.

Compelled by the inaccuracies of comments made on January 3, 2021 by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Secretary Buchanan wrote to our Wyoming senators asking them to stand firm in their fight against the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. In the letter, Secretary Buchanan stated, “Senator Schumer’s statements are offensive on their face, suggesting that Republican-led state legislatures pass laws designed for the purpose of voter suppression. To suggest that state action to strengthen our election security is “directly linked” to the January 6, 2021 events is slanderous and is a political lie to the American people. In Wyoming, we worked for years, well prior to the 2020 election, to implement legislation such as “Voter ID”, until it finally passed. Simply put, Republicans want every eligible voter to vote and every ineligible voter to not vote. In summary, “easy to vote, hard to cheat.”

Wyoming voters deserve elections run by those sensitive to the needs of Wyoming, not those in Washington seeking a one-size-fits all approach. Secretary Buchanan concluded his letter by noting that “decentralization is essential to the protection of our elections at a time when integrity and security are foremost on the minds of all Americans.” With that purpose, he continues to collaborate with Senators Barrasso and Lummis to resist the unnecessary and unconstitutional mandates that reverse the decentralized process of the election process.