WWII Marine veteran without family to be buried in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Marine Corps veteran who served during World War II and died at age 101 with no known family is expected to be buried in Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Cpl. Remigio “Ray” Barela is scheduled to be buried at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Casper at 10 a.m. Friday.

Born in 1918 in Colorado, Barela served in the Marines from 1942 to 1946. Wyoming Patriot Guard Capt. Mike Byers says Barela’s funeral would likely include full military honors.

The Patriot Guard motorcycle group escorts fallen service members, veterans and their families through the funeral process.

Source: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune