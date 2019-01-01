PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County officials say dozens of workers tested positive for the coronavirus after two businesses instructed employees not to follow quarantine guidelines and required people who tested positive to continuing reporting to work.

The Daily Herald reports nearly half the employees at one business were infected. A total of 68 people caught the virus at the two businesses.

Officials did not name either establishment in a letter released late Monday, but said their responses were unacceptable.

One was temporarily fully closed both have renewed cleaning requirements.

Meanwhile the state has rejected a request to allow parts of southwestern Utah to further relax coronavirus restrictions.

Source: The Daily Herald