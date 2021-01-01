JACKSON HOLE, WYO. (AP) — A Colorado woman is suing a Wyoming ski resort for more than $75,000 after she said she broke her ribs during a chairlift accident.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported Wednesday that Sabita Shrestha says she was knocked into netting last June along with her daughter and a Snow King Mountain Resort employee after the employee failed to stop a moving chairlift to allow Shrestha and her daughter to board.

Shrestha says in the federal lawsuit that she had to be admitted to the hospital for her broken ribs and additional injuries.

The Jackson ski resort says the employee took appropriate action in trying to stop the chairlift.

Source: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide